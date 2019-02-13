5 teens facing charges in Braintree beating posted to social media

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Five Bay State teens are facing criminal charges in connection with the beating of a 13-year-old boy in Braintree last month that was recorded and posted to social media, officials said.

The boy’s mother, Mirielle Tushiminia, said she was shocked when she heard what had happened after she let her son go outside to meet up with two of his friends. When he came back inside, she said, she could see that he was hurt.

“He had swelling cheeks and he had a bruise on his head,” she said. “I was shocked because we are talking about my baby.”

Tushiminia said her son had recently received racially-charged messages from the other teens.

But Braintree police say a preliminary investigation determined the fight was triggered by a relationship issue.

The five teens charged in connection with the incident range in age from 13 to 15 and are from Stoughton, Newton, and Braintree.

Video recordings of the incident were posted to Snapchat.

