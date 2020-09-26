5 teens hospitalized in Upton rollover crash

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in Upton that sent five teenagers to the hospital on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the crash found the victims ranging from 13 to 15 years old and had them taken to the hospital, according to police.

Three of those teens were thrown from the vehicle but no one was seriously hurt, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

