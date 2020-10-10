5 teens injured after car crashes into trees in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five teenagers were injured after a vehicle hit a tree in Westwood early Saturday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Pond Street just after 12:30 a.m. found the damaged car near Martingale Lane against some trees, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver crossed the center line of Pond Street and hit a curb, which caused the vehicle to hit a utility pole and continue off the roadway and into tree.

Four teenagers inside of the vehicle were wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries, police said. A backseat passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured.

All five teens were taken to hospitals. The four with minor injuries were released, but the backseat passenger with serious injuries remains at a Boston hospital.

