5 teens saved from rip currents while swimming off Hampton Beach, NH

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Five teenagers were saved from rip currents Friday while swimming off Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

Hampton police say they responded to a 6:30 p.m. of swimmers struggling off Hampton Beach.

Off-duty lifeguards are being credited with going into the water and helping the five teens get back to shore.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

