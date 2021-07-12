SHEFFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Five people were injured after two vehicles collided with a moose on Interstate 91 in Sheffield, Vermont State Police said.

A vehicle hit the moose head-on on Saturday night and then crashed into a guardrail, police said. The moose then landed on a pickup truck. The truck went over the guardrail, off the road and rolled over down a 40-foot embankment, police said.

The occupants of the two vehicles were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury for minor injuries.

A small dog in the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash is being investigated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)