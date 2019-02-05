5-vehicle crash shuts down part of Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A five-vehicle crash in Plymouth on Tuesday morning has shut down part of Route 3.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway about 9:30 a.m. found five vehicles that had crashed near Exit 7, according to Massachusetts State Police.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Traffic delays are expected.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

#MAtraffic Rte 3 N/B, south of x7, in #Plymouth, LTL and MTL closed due to five-vehicle crash. No injuries. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)