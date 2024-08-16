PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Five cars were damaged by debris overnight on Route 128 in Peabody.

Crews were seen moving scrap metal and other items off of the southbound side of the highway early Friday morning. One of the items removed from the road was an old fire hydrant.

The vehicles were damaged at around 5:30 a.m.

The debris has since been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

