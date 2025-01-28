WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were hurt and one was carried out on a stretcher after a house under construction collapsed in Weymouth on Tuesday.

Security footage from a nearby convenience store shows the house collapse around noon as winds picked up.

Weymouth Deputy Fire Chief says the single family home caved in.

Crews had to stabilize the roof to get inside.

“Our crews found at least one person trapped,” said Weymouth Deputy Fire Chief Tom Murphy. “They were able to extricate that person… [They] were located between the first and second floors.”

Murphy says the worker was unconscious when they found him. Four other workers were hurt but were able to escape on their own and were taken to a local hospital.

“Terrible. Terrible,” said Kelly Keating, who works nearby. “I can’t believe what I saw, but like I said… that gust of wind happened right before. Maybe [it] had something to do with it. I don’t know.”

The exact cause of the collapse is currently under investigation.

Officials say construction on the house has halted and the man taken to the hospital currently has life threatening injuries.

