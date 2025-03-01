BOSTON (WHDH) - A very special birthday surprise, for a brave boy at Boston Children’s Hospital.

5-year-old Lincoln is waiting for a heart transplant, and he’s a huge fan of firefighters.

On his big day, he got to be one.

Dozens of first responders in Boston showed their love by coming in on their day off.

“We reached out to the Boston fire department about bringing a truck here for his birthday, and they exceeded our expectations,” said Erin Connelly, a child life specialist. “I think we have five trucks here today and more firefighters than we can count, and it’s the most incredible thing. I think I’m speechless.”

They brought in fire trucks, handmade signs, and an official Boston fire department junior firefighter certificate.

“We’re firefighters, but most of us are fathers, sons and brothers,” said Boston fire department deputy chief Brian Tully. “So, to be able to take part in this is just like, you know, amazing.”

The nurses who help Lincoln say he brings joy to everything he does.

“My birthday wish to him is to keep having fun, everyday, and keep playing because he brings joy to everyone that meets him everyday,” said Connelly.

Lincoln also got to sit behind the wheel of one of the trucks and check out the equipment.

This is Lincoln’s second birthday in the hospital. Nurses say the happy birthday song is his favorite, and he was singing all morning long.

