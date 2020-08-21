WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has died of an apparent drowning in the Waterbury Reservoir, Vermont State Police said.

Police received a call shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday for help in finding a missing boy who had been camping with his parents at the Little River State Park. He was found a short time later unresponsive in the reservoir, police said.

When troopers arrived, rescue crews were giving him life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, police said. Henry Beaird, of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bystanders, rescue crews and a helicopter medical crew tried to save the boy, police said.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

