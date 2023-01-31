MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling out of a third-floor window in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said.

The boy was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance from Elm Street to a nearby hospital. He was later taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

