WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in a helicopter in Wellesley after being run over by a lawnmower Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

Officials said the boy was seriously injured in a backyard on South River Road. First responders raced to the scene just after 2 p.m. and immediately applied a tourniquet to the child’s leg.

He was ultimately airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital.

