WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in a helicopter in Wellesley after being run over by a lawnmower Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

Officials said the boy was seriously injured in a backyard on South River Road. First responders raced to the scene just after 2 p.m. and immediately applied a tourniquet to the child’s leg.

He was ultimately airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)