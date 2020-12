WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police say a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing early Christmas morning has been found safe.

Ibrahimo Jaques was last seen at his Everard Street home around 1 a.m.

Ibrahimo Jaques has been found and is safe! Thank you for your help. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) December 25, 2020

