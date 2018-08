WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy is hospitalized with burns after tripping and falling into a fire pit at Maple Park Campground on Sunday, according to officials.

According to crews on the scene, the young boy has second and third degree burns on his face and torso.

The boy was transported to a hospital in Providence.

