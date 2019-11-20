FOLEY, Ala. (WHDH) — Two 5-year-old boys dressed identical for their school’s “Twin Day” after insisting that they look exactly the same.

Britney Tankersley took to Facebook late last month to share a picture of her son, Myles, and his friend, Tanner, dressed in the same plaid shirts and dark-colored sweatpants.

Myles had went to his mother saying that he had to be twins with Tanner for “Twin Day.”

“Myles went on & on about how he had to be twins with a boy in his class for Twin Day because they look exactly the same- same eyes, same hair,” Tankersley wrote. “He was adamant that they were identical.”

She headed out to Walmart to buy matching outfits for her son and his friend whom she had never met.

The next day, Myles’ teacher sent Tankersley a picture of the two boys.

“My heart melted. Obviously two very different children, but Myles didn’t see that,” she wrote. “Wouldn’t the world be such a better place if we could all view it through the eyes of a couple 5yr olds.”

