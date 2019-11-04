ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WHDH) — A 5-year-old boy earned a spot on a high school marching band in Louisiana due to his impressive skills.

Jeremiah Travis’ mother says he began banging on things as a baby and then started playing the drums when he was 2 years old under the guidance of his cousin, Kenya Brooks.

Travis’ talent caught the attention of St. Helena College and Career Academy band director Chesteron Frye.

“He was sitting in the stands just beating on the stands with some drumsticks and I was like, ‘who is this little baby keep beating drum sticks in the stands?'” Frye recalled. “So we told him come on over and we held the drum out, someone was holding it and he just started going, going against the other band across the field and I was like, ‘wow.'”

Now Travis is on the team and can even pull off the band’s dance moves without missing a beat.

