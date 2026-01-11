MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office announced Saturday that the child located by firefighters in a fourth-floor bedroom has died. The child, a 5-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at a Boston hospital on Wednesday.

An autopsy was completed Friday by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and results remain pending. Her name has not been released.

All other individuals who suffered injuries as a result of the Jan. 1 fire have been discharged.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner previously confirmed that Thomas J. Casey, 70, of Manchester, also died in the fire. Casey’s cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, and the manner was accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)