WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old girl and her mother were taken to the hospital after being struck by an SUV in Worcester on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of 91 Stafford Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. found firefighters who were tending to an unconscious girl, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition. Her mother is said to have suffered serious injuries.

Police say the mother and daughter were attempting to cross Stafford Street when they were struck.

The driver involved in the crash stopped at the scene and witnesses assisted the victims until responders arrived.

No additional information was available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

