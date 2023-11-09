PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old girl who was reported missing in Providence late Wednesday night has been found dead, police say.

Naomi Thomas was reported missing after she was last seen walking away from her family’s home around 11:15 p.m.

Police spent hours overnight searching Roger Williams Park before finding her dead around 4:30 a.m. near the swan boats.

No additional information was immediately available.

