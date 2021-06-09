SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (WHDH) — A 5-year-old Guatemalan girl was spotted walking along the United States border wall by herself near San Ysidro, California on Monday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol agents saw the small child being dropped off near the end of the wall around 10:45 a.m., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

She then proceeded to walk from the international boundary line along the Tijuana River channel and into the U.S., CBP said.

Agents quickly responded and removed the girl from the dangerous area.

“Sadly, this is the latest example of how the most vulnerable populations are being exploited for financial gain,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Thankfully our agents encountered this child before any harm could befall her.”

The young girl was taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing where she was screened by medical staff and determined to be in sound health, CBP said.

She reportedly said that her parents were in the U.S. but did not have any contact information for them.

She also reportedly said that her 7-year-old cousin remains in Mexico with an unknown male.

Agents notified both the Mexican and Guatemalan consulates as well as Health and Human Services.

