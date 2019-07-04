5-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning incident in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old girl is recovering at the hospital after nearly drowning in a Methuen pool Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the Appleton Square Condominiums on East Street around 6:40 p.m. after a young girl was found floating in the swimming pool, firefighter’s say.

A woman pulled the girl from the pool and administered CPR until crews arrived on scene.

The girl was said to be conscious and breathing on her own when she was dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)