TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Townsend Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a child in a pool at a Bayberry Hill Road Saturday afternoon found the 5-year-old had been pulled from an above-ground pool, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. The child was taken to a Boston hospital and remains in critical condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

