SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Five-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammad is in critical condition at Boston Children’s Hospital after he nearly drowned late last week in Sandwich.

Officers pulled the unresponsive child from the water at Snake Pond Beach on Sunday.

Dozens of people attended a vigil Wednesday night to support the child.

