LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Make-A-Wish helped make a birthday extra special for a young Lunenburg girl who has been undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Shelby Wallace turned 5 years old last week and to celebrate, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island surprised her with a playset.

Shelby gleefully tried out the swings and her new slide.

Make-A-Wish says the playset has already made her more active and given her an incentive to be outside and play.

“Seeing her so happy and excited makes everyone happy,” said Shelby’s mom Samantha. “It really brings joy to us, and it’s been a morale booster with everything going on.”

