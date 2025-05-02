ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A close call caught on camera. A car nearly hit a young girl on a crosswalk in Attleboro.

Joycee Llamos, 5, and her father were crossing at the intersection of Thatcher Street and Maple Terrace when a car sped through the crosswalk, missing the two by a matter of inches.

“We stop, we look,” said Katherine Ibanez, Llamos’ mother. “They did that, they walked and then when dad saw the car, he was like ‘stop’ and her reaction was just, like, ‘go back.'”

Ibanez is shocked thinking about what could have happened.

“I cried when I watched it,” said Ibanez. “I cried because today could’ve been a different day. Today I could’ve been in the hospital with my daughter.”

Ibanez also filed a police report, demanding accountability from the driver for the incident that’s left her daughter traumatized.

“She did not sleep at all last night,” said Ibanez. “She kept waking up with night terrors. She doesn’t wanna cross the street again.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)