MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A five-year-old New Hampshire boy who fell out of a window last week has died, according to police

Officials said the five-year-old fell from a third story window last Tuesday in Manchester.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later flown to a hospital in Boston. The Manchester Police Department now says the boy has passed away.

