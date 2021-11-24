PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A little boy in Plympton got a special honor in front of his kindergarten classmates for saving his family last month.

Five-year-old Cayden Galambos was presented with a Young Hero Award at school Wednesday after local firefighters say he knew just what to do when the carbon monoxide detectors went off in his home.

“I saved my mom,” he said. “When the fire alarm went off, we went to our meeting spot.”

Little Cayden knew time was of the essence and told mom, Shannon Galambos, there was no time to put on her shoes.

Cayden said he knew just what to do because a group of firefighters came to his school to talk about emergencies the week before.

His parents said they could not be more proud.

