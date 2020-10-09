WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old girl in Rhode Island spends most of her days battling kidney cancer but for one day, she got to be a princess.

Photographer Ashley Richer heard of Arianna Taft’s battle with cancer and learned that she idolizes Disney princesses.

Richer wanted to make Arianna feel like a princess, so she organized a special photoshoot.

“Every second of it is amazing,” Richer said. “It’s really to help them feel special for a day and to kind of make them forget about what they’re going through.”

Arianna dressed up as several princesses, including Belle, Snow White, and Elsa.

Taylor Seaboyer, Arianna’s dad’s girlfriend, said they will always cherish these pictures and the smile it brought to Arianna’s face.

“We get to keep this moment in time forever now because of a picture, so it’s just super, super important and super, super thankful for that,” she said.

Richer has photographed a number of children battling serious diseases, including those who wanted to be superheroes, mermaids, and unicorns.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)