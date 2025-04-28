BOSTON (WHDH) - A child died Monday after being hit by a school bus in Hyde Park on Monday, officials said.

Lens Arthur, 5, was getting off the bus with his 11-year-old cousin, his uncle said, when he was struck and killed by the bus; his cousin made it across the street safely.

Police say the incident took place at 107 Washington Street around 2:45 p.m. and other students were aboard the bus.

“Upon arrival, officers observed EMS and fire doing a medical procedure on the child,” said Boston Police Department Commissioner Michael Cox in a news conference. “EMS transported the child to an area hospital where the child was pronounced.”

Officials say the bus driver stayed on scene and cooperated. Police have not confirmed the identity or age of the boy.

“These are extraordinarily complex investigations involving accident reconstruction, involving a lot of information, including video tape evidence, GPS evidence, and obviously what witnesses have seen and heard,” said Kevin Hayden, Suffolk County District Attorney. “Right now, everyone’s hearts and minds should be with the family affected here.”

Multiple roads surrounding the incident were closed at a result while officials investigated. Residents say Washington Street can be tricky, especially before and after school.

“In general cars go too fast down this road,” said resident Emily Duncan. “Just up the street… There’s been probably about five or six accidents since we’ve lived in this neighborhood.”

A witness, a father himself, described the terrifying moments.

“I noticed there was a little girl frantic on the sidewalk, and she was, like, screaming,” said the man. “I went over and I noticed there was a child on the ground, and I asked her what happened. And she said that the bus driver hit him and I immediately went to the child and I saw the rough shape that he was in… I went up to the bus driver, and I said ‘you can’t leave.’ He said he has all these kids on the bus.”

“I am completely heartbroken at what this family is experiencing right now,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the news conference. “No parent expects that they can send their child off to school and have something horrible happen.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Marry Skipper released a statement, saying, “Tonight, we are grieving this heartbreaking loss. We extend our deepest condolences to our student’s family, school community, and all those affected by this tragedy. Our focus remains on supporting them and our school community. Our team is offering support services for any students, staff, and families.”

Officials confirm the boy lived in the neighborhood of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

