Officials: 5-year-old Sudbury girl in critical condition after contracting EEE virus

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old Sudbury girl has been hospitalized after she tested positive for the potentially fatal Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, prompting the town to raise the threat level for the disease to critical, officials announced Friday.

The girl, whose name has not been released, is being treated at an area hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

As a result, the risk level for EEE has been raised to critical in Framingham, Marlborough, Northborough, and Sudbury.

A positive EEE test in a human automatically raises the threat level for EEE to critical in a community.

Sudbury town officials are urging all residents to strongly consider canceling or rescheduling any planned outdoor activities between dusk and dawn until further notice.

On Friday, health officials also announced that a woman in her 60s from eastern Worcester County had been infected, bringing the total number of human cases in the state to seven.

EEE is a rare, but serious virus that causes brain infections and other neurological problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Sudbury Health Department says it is working in close collaboration with the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project to determine the times and locations where spraying will take place.

Spraying will first target school grounds, parks, and fields, and will be completed over the course of next week, officials said. Sudbury streets will be sprayed by Tuesday evening.

Effective immediately, all outdoor activities at schools in the town will be canceled.

Both the Sudbury Public Schools and Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School are planning on sending letters home to parents detailing response plans.

In total, there are 36 communities now at critical risk, 42 at high risk, and 115 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.

A map of the state’s current EEE risk levels can be found here.

