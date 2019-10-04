5-year-old Sudbury girl who contracted EEE released from hospital, returns home

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old Sudbury girl who was hospitalized last month after she tested positive for the potentially fatal Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus has been discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and is on her way home, the family said in a statement.

Sophia Garabedian was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital on Sept. 3 after experiencing severe flu symptoms, headaches, and an apparent seizure, family members said.

In a statement from the family, they said, “Sophia has been so courageous through this entire ordeal and made enormous progress from those terrifying first hours and days to waking up, breathing on her own, first words and steps and now at a point where she can go home. While this is an important milestone we are thrilled to celebrate, she still has a long road ahead of care on an outpatient basis to keep improving her mobility and continue to work to recover her cognitive functions such as long-term memory. We have no doubt she will continue to amaze us.”

Sophia was released from the hospital on Sept. 12 where she began physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

“There are no words that can adequately describe the depth of our family’s gratitude to those who have donated to support Sophia or shared their prayers and heartfelt thoughts through cards and messages. Every positive thought has helped us to get to this day and will get us through as we continue to work on her recovery,” the family said.

The family asks for space and privacy while they settle back to their lives over the next few months.

“Sophia’s spirit and love have always brought joy to our family,” the family said. “Through the support of the community, skill of her caregivers and strength of her spirit we still have our precious daughter and a bright future to look forward to together.”

Sophia is one of 12 human cases of EEE this season in Massachusetts, there have also been eight confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals, including seven horses and a goat.

