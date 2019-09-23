5-year-old survives after father grabs her, jumps in front of moving train

Moments after a father jumped in front of a New York City train with his young daughter in hand Monday morning, two good Samaritans jumped down and guided the girl to safety.

Police said a man grabbed his 5-year-old daughter and jumped in front of a moving train. Witnesses said the train operator tried to slow down but could not stop before running over the man and the girl.

Cellphone footage shows the two men pulling the 5-year-old girl out from underneath the train and lifting her up onto the platform where other commuters rushed to comfort the child.

“The man that I saw jump in had a little girl in his wrists and in his arms.” Jennifer Hub who witnessed the shocking event said. “Next thing I know, he and her jumped.”

The child suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Commuters said the scene left them feeling traumatized.

“I am a mom, and this devastated me like crazy,” Hub said. “I watched it first hand and I am absolutely just so thankful that she’s alright.”

Detectives said the two good Samaritans were also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

