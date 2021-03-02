Wind tears 50 foot wall from South Boston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 50 foot wall was torn off the facade of a South Boston building by damaging winds on Tuesday.

Members of the Boston Fire Department responded to reports of a technical rescue at 329 Northern Ave around 3:15 p.m. and found a large heap of metal on the pavement and the side of a structure totally exposed, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

There was no word on any injuries.

At approximately 3:15 a Tech Rescue response for a collapse of a 50 by 50 section on the exterior wall at 329 Northern Ave South Boston. pic.twitter.com/MeL5doaByt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2021

