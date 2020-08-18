50 ‘magnificent’ luminous displays to light up night sky at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (WHDH) - An array of luminous displays, including 66-foot-long shark tunnel, will soon light up the night sky at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

Starting on Aug. 21, the zoo will begin welcoming guests to “Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience.”

The experience will feature 50 “magnificent” displays comprised of hundreds of beautifully crafted lanterns that span the zoo’s 72 acres.

Those who visit the new attraction will be able to enjoy a 66-foot-long shark tunnel, dramatic entrance arches, radiant flower gardens, traditional Asian scenes, glimmering butterflies, whimsical ocean scenes, and a majestic 197-foot-long dragon, according to the zoo.

“The first of its kind in New England, our lantern experience will dazzle and delight guests of all ages,” the zoo wrote in a post on its website.

The displays are slated to remain open to the public until Nov. 1.

Social distancing is required by everyone who visits the zoo.

