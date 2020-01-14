50 percent of new EMS workers in Boston are women

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time, 50 percent of Boston’s new emergency medical services graduates are female.

City officials, including Mayor Martin J. Walsh and EMS Chief James Hooley, led the graduation ceremony at Fanueil Hall Tuesday.

“They’re amazing superheroes, as I called them today,” Walsh said. “And this recruit class, 50 percent are women, o it’s great to see the diversity as well.”

The ceremony also celebrated the retirement of Superintendent-In-Chief Kevin Shea, who retired after more than 40 years with Boston EMS.

