KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — A 50-year-old man is especially thankful this Thanksgiving after meeting his birth mother for the first time.

Curtis Zahnd was adopted at 20 days old and decided 50 years later he would complete an Ancestry DNA test to see if he could find any family.

The Missouri man connected with his birth mother Judy Adler, who flew to Kansas City to spend Thanksgiving with him.

“This is a dream come true for me, I never thought…I’ve been thinking about him a lot lately, but never did I ever think this would happen,” she said.

Zahnd says he’s excited to spend a few days with his birth mother.

