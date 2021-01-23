500 National Guard members return to Melrose from DC

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 500 National Guard members returned to Melrose Saturday after being deployed in Washington, D.C. during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

They were part of more than 20,000 guard members ordered to the city for security after hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6, with five people being killed.

Several dozen people turned out to welcome the soldiers and airmen back to Melrose, but had to wait for the Guard members to get rapid COVID-19 tests.

