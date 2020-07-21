500 people join donor registry in hopes of helping 5-year-old Auburn boy in need of lifesaving bone marrow transplant

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five hundred people have joined the “Be the Match” donor registry in the hopes of helping a 5-year-old Auburn boy in need of a lifesaving transplant.

Bryce Linton has Hyper-IgM, an incredibly rare, one-in-a-million disease that basically means he has no immune system.

He may look like an average child but he is need of a bone marrow transplant to survive.

Bryce and his family have turned to Be The Match, a nonprofit organization that helps people in critical need of a transplant. Be The Match relies on its national registry to find matches for people like Bryce.

After learning the news that so many people signed up, his family said they are grateful to everyone trying to help their son.

Bryce’s diagnosis came when he was around 5-months-old and his lungs began to fail. Since then, he’s had his own N95 mask, practiced social distancing, and doesn’t have visitors at his home.

He celebrated his birthday over the weekend by throwing out the first pitch at a game between the Worcester Bravehearts and the Nashua Silver Knights.

A perfect match has not yet been found and Bryce needs more people to join the registry.

The Linton’s are encouraging more people to become registered donors.

To find out how you can learn if you are a match for Bryce, click here.

