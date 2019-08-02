$500 reward being offered for information on person responsible for cat killed by arrow

BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - Acting Chief Gregory Gilmore reports that a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting and killing a cat with an arrow.

On Thursday night, Blackstone Police learned that a cat had been shot by an arrow on Old Mendon Street where it later died due to its injuries.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

An anonymous individual heard the news and offered to provide a $500 cash reward to anyone who can help police identify and apprehend the person responsible, according to police.

“We want to thank this individual for partnering with Blackstone Police to offer this generous reward,” Chief Gilmore said. “If anyone has information on the person involved in this incident, we ask that they call the department immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackston Police at 508-883-1212.

