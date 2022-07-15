NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two workers are in the hospital after being crushed by about 5,000 pounds of granite during a delivery, according to the Norton Police Department.

Friday morning, Norton Police and Fire responded to Old Station Supply on East Main Street for an industrial accident. The landscaping supply store was receiving a delivery of large pieces of granite when several pieces, which weighed a total of about 5,000 pounds, fell on top of an employee of the business and the delivery truck driver.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Lawrence, and the employee, a 39-year-old man from Pawtucket, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital by the Norton Fire Department for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHA conducted an investigation at the scene.

