ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department announced a $5,000 reward is now being offered for info on a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old seriously injured.

According to the department, Jeff Bursaw, owner of Bursaw Gas and Oil in Acton, is offering the reward. Bursaw said he was moved to offer the reward because the crash victim’s older brother has been a valued employee, and that news of what happened brought him to tears.

“The driver hasn’t been identified yet so I want to try to rustle the leaves up a little bit,” Bursaw said in a statement. “Somebody out there has to know something and hopefully this will help prompt them to come forward.”

The reward comes as state and local police continue their investigation, with Acton Police releasing new footage of two vehicles they are trying to identify.

The vehicles, a dark-colored SUV and sedan, were spotted on a surveillance camera driving after the incident on Great Road, near Harris Street. Officers are looking to speak with the drivers as they continue to look for answers.

The victim of the hit-and-run, 13-year-old Cesar Soto, is in critical but stable condition, according to police. In a press release, authorities said Soto was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Following two surgeries, family members said he has been in a coma as he receives treatment at Mass General Hospital.

The brother of the victim told 7NEWS Thursday night that his family remains devastated.

“(I) still can’t believe it, he hasn’t woken up – it feels like a nightmare,” said Samuel De La Cruz. “He’s a very obedient kid, very nice, obedient, good friend – the best brother I could ask for.”

“I just want to know, why leave?” Samuel asked. “Why did you leave?”

Massachusetts State Police troopers, along with their Collision Analysis team and local Acton Police detectives, continued to review the scene of the crash on Friday. A drone could be seen scanning the area along Great Road during daylight hours.

While officials have said no suspects have emerged yet, locals told 7NEWS they remain hopeful the driver who left the scene of the crash Wednesday does the right thing.

“Turn yourself in, you know?” said local resident, Don Sloan. “Clear your conscience, because you’re gonna be living with this for the rest of your life.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the victim.

