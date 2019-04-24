$500K bail for man accused of setting blaze that killed Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A West Boylston man accused of intentionally setting a five-alarm fire that claimed the life of a Worcester firefighter in December was ordered held on $500,000 bail following his arraignment Wednesday.

Momah Kamara, 21, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges including second-degree murder, arson of a dwelling, armed burglary, and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle in connection with the Dec. 9 blaze that killed firefighter Christopher Roy after he became trapped on the second floor of the burning Lowell Street home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Roy’s death was the result of smoke inhalation and the manner of his death was homicide.

Prosecutors say Kamara was a former resident of the building and that investigators believe the fire was set in the basement.

Kamara is due back in court on June 4.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)