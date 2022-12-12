MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two armed suspects who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in Melrose on Saturday afternoon.

The letter carrier was delivering mail in the area of Orchard Lane around 3 p.m. when they were approached and robbed by the suspects, who fled the area on foot, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement”, and reference Case
No. 3927109.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox