MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two armed suspects who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in Melrose on Saturday afternoon.

The letter carrier was delivering mail in the area of Orchard Lane around 3 p.m. when they were approached and robbed by the suspects, who fled the area on foot, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement”, and reference Case

No. 3927109.

