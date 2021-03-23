WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Additional coronavirus cases have been linked to a Weymouth cheer training facility, bringing the total number to 51.

These cases, stemming from Cheer Sport Sharks New England, have been reported in 21 communities, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The Weymouth Health Department announced Saturday that it sent the facility a cease and desist order, which requires them to remain closed as they work to curb any further spread of the virus.

