BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station.

The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space.

Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city.

“This is about a $100-$150 million reinvestment in South Station, separate and apart from the work that’s associated with the building of the tower,” he said. “The bus terminal and the access that this is gonna provide people who are involved in multimodal activity will be very significant.”

The project is slated to take up to four years to finish.

