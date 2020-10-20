A woman dealing with infertility is getting ready to welcome her first child into the world after her 51-year-old mother offered to carry the baby as a gestational surrogate.

Breanna Lockwood posts about her journey of surrogacy on her Instagram page ivf.surrogacy.diary, and explained on Monday that her mother, Julie, offered multiple times to carry a baby for her daughter and husband, Aaron, after Breanna learned from her doctor that her uterus was incapable of growing a child.

Breanna says she initially laughed at the thought of her mother, who had already gone through menopause, being her surrogate.

“But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it,” Breanna wrote. “She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it.”

Breanna and Aaron had already been through IVF and had embryos frozen.

They decided to go forward with having Julie be their surrogate, so a fertility doctor used hormone therapy to take her out of menopause and prep her body to carry the baby.

Julie is currently 36 weeks pregnant with her daughter and son-in-law’s baby girl and her first grandchild.

“This has been the wildest ride of our lives,” Breanna wrote. “We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)