LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man is facing multiple assault charges after authorities found the suspect’s mother dead inside a condominium in Lowell.

In a joint-statement, both the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell Police Department said Elena Vainer, 51, of Reading, was found dead inside a Middlesex Street condo after officers were contacted early Monday morning.

Authorities said they responded to the condo after receiving a 911 call reporting that a woman had been beaten and was “barely breathing.”

Police then arrived to find Vainer deceased and with “obvious bruising to her face and other apparent trauma.”

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim had been in Lowell visiting her son Michael Belous, 23, at his Middlesex Street condominium over the weekend,” the statement read.

Officials said that, at some point during the visit, “a physical altercation occurred that allegedly resulted in the victim being severely beaten and suffering multiple injuries to her head and neck.”

Belous was arrested Monday morning and charged with both assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday, according to the DA’s office, which noted more charges were possible.

