53 homes evacuated after gas line leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 50 Lawrence homes were evacuated after a private contractor ruptured a low-pressure gas line Monday afternoon, officials said.

A contractor struck a low-pressure gas line on Florence Avenue at 12:30 p.m., leading to residents being evacuated from 53 homes, according to Mayor Dan Rivera. Crews from Columbia Gas are working to fix the line, which could take between six to 12 hours, a spokesman said.

“We’re working to make sure the system is safe,” said Columbia Gas spokesman Kelly Merritt. “We had appropriately marked [gas] lines correctly and the contractor didn’t follow protocol.”

Rivera said a shelter has been opened up at the Arlington School at 153 Arlington St. and that the incident is “not related to the ongoing Columbia Gas issues.”

