53-year-old tortoise in need of home after owner dies from coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 53-year-old tortoise that is the size of a large dinner plate is in need of a new home after her owner died from coronavirus earlier this month, MSPCA-Angell announced Thursday.

The loveable tortoise, named “Ms. Jennifer,” arrived at the MSPCA’s Boston location on May 9 after her owner, a resident of Waltham, fell ill and could no longer care for her, according to the shelter.

Ms. Jennifer is said to love fruit salad, dandelions, attention from people, and time outside.

“At just four pounds, and about the size of a large dinner plate, Ms. Jennifer is the perfect-sized tortoise for any reptile or turtle-enthusiast. Her previous owner absolutely doted on Ms. Jennifer, scheduling her wellness checkups at Angell Animal Medical Center, bringing her along on errands and showing her off to friends and strangers alike,” the shelter said in a news release.

Sadly, the tortoise is one of many animals that have been dropped off at the MSPCA during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to see animals coming to us because their owners have either died, fallen too ill to care for them, or been so impacted economically that they could no longer care for the pets,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.

Ms. Jennifer celebrated her 53rd birthday on Wednesday and MSPCA staffers threw a party complete with time outside on the grass, loads of love from staff and volunteers, and a fruit salad.

“We like to think she knows the attention is for her, and that she feels the love and support of all of us taking care of her,” Odynksy said.

Anyone interested in adopting Ms. Jennifer can email adoption@mspca.org for more information, or to schedule an appointment to meet her.

