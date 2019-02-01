535-pound turtle at New England Aquarium draws comparison to Patriots offensive lineman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A giant green sea turtle at the New England Aquarium celebrated the Patriots upcoming Super Bowl appearance on Friday with divers in Tom Brady jerseys.

Myrtle, who weighs 535 pounds, has drawn comparisons to Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown. Brown is the largest man in the NFL, standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 380 pounds.

Mytrle shares many common characteristics with Brown, including his large 6-foot-6 frame and “attitude needed to play in the NFL,” according to aquarium divers.

Divers Michal O’Neill, the supervisor of the Giant Ocean Tank, and Abigail Campbell, a Northeastern University co-op student and aquarist, spent the day swimming around with Myrtle before the Patriots and Rams take the field on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)